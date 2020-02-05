Report: Syracuse Football to hire Tony White as new Defensive Coordinator

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Less than 24 hours before National Signing Day, it looks like Syracuse football has a new defensive coordinator.

Pete Thamel a reporter for Yahoo Sports was first to report that Tony White has been hired as the new DC at Syracuse.

Sources: Syracuse is hiring ASU DC Tony White as the defensive coordinator. He brings Syracuse the unique 3-3-5 defense from his time at San Diego State, which Dino Babers has targeted for his program. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 5, 2020

In December White was named the defensive coordinator at Arizona State. In 2018 Tony White joined Herm Edwards staff as the Sun Devils defensive backs coach.

Tuesday Arizona State named Marvin Lewis and Antonio Pierce as co-defensive coordinators. The Sun Devils released the following statement in regards to Tony White:

“The duo will combine efforts to fill the role left by previous defensive coordinator Tony White, who assumed the same position at Syracuse University.”

Dino Babers and Tony White have coached together before. Back in 2007, White served as a graduate assistant of football operations at UCLA. During that time, Dino Babers was the assistant head coach and running backs coach for the Bruins.

White confirmed the hiring today on a local sports talk radio show in Arizona. Saying, he got the call last night, talked it over with his family, and than decided to accept the job at Syracuse. Here is the full audio from that interview.