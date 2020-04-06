Prized transfer Alan Griffin coming to Syracuse

The Syracuse men’s basketball team has had a rough off-season, with Elijah Hughes, the ACC’s leading scorer, declaring for the NBA Draft. The Orange also lost several other players to transfer.

But some good news today, as a prized transfer is joining Syracuse.

Former Illinois guard Alan Griffin announced on Instagram today that he will suit up for the Orange.

Griffin had a stellar sophomore season, averaging almost 9 points per game in just 18 minutes off the bench.

The sharp-shooter made over 40% of his three point attempts as the Fighting Illini went from 12-21 to a 21-10 record this past season.

Griffin would typically have to sit out this season due to transfer rules, but the NCAA is voting to allow a one-time transfer with immediate eligibility.

However, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports that if passed, the change would not begin next season.