Syracuse University’s famous mascot, “Otto the Orange”, was officially inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame yesterday, August 12.

The ceremony took place at the Mascot Hall of Fame’s museum in Whiting, Indiana.

Otto has been the SU mascot since the 1990s, and he is one of the first 10 college mascots to be inducted into the hall.

Other college mascots already inducted include, “Smokey” from the University of Tennessee and “Bucky Badger” from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Otto was inducted alongside “Slugger,” the mascot for Portland, Maine’s Triple-A baseball team, the Portland Sea Dogs.