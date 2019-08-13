Otto the Orange named one of the top college mascots in football history

Orange Nation

by: WSYR Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Give me an O! Give me a T! Give me another T! Give me an O! What does that spell? OTTO!

Otto the Orange has reason to celebrate. He has been named No. 9 on Sports Illustrated’s Greatest mascots in College Football History list.

The magazine says, “Otto is as sweet as the fruit he embodies. He’s gone through a couple name changes—earlier versions were reportedly called both Clyde and Woody—but Otto’s lovable essence has always prevailed.”

The University of Georgia’s bulldog, Uga, is the top mascot on the list.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss

News 8 Sports Team

Thad_PGAbkgd-200.jpg
Thad Brown
Sports Director
Prescott_PGAbkgd-200.jpg
Prescott Rossi
Sports Reporter