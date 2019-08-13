Otto the Orange named one of the top college mascots in football history

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Give me an O! Give me a T! Give me another T! Give me an O! What does that spell? OTTO!

Otto the Orange has reason to celebrate. He has been named No. 9 on Sports Illustrated’s Greatest mascots in College Football History list.

The magazine says, “Otto is as sweet as the fruit he embodies. He’s gone through a couple name changes—earlier versions were reportedly called both Clyde and Woody—but Otto’s lovable essence has always prevailed.”

The University of Georgia’s bulldog, Uga, is the top mascot on the list.