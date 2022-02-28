SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It what was Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game vs. his friend Jim Boeheim in the dome, and Syracuse might have bit too generous with their parting gift. Duke made 15 threes and shot 53.8% from the floor in a 97-72 win Saturday.

Things really started off on the wrong foot for the Orange. Duke held Syracuse scoreless for the first 4 minutes and 33 seconds of the game before Buddy Boeheim made the team’s first jump shot of the day. The Blue Devils raced out to a 20-4 lead six minutes in and never really looked back.

Buddy did his best to get Syracuse back into the game by scoring 17 of his team-high 23 points in the first half, leading the Orange on an 11-0 run which closed the deficit to 51-34 at the break.

Duke’s 51 first half points are the most given up by Syracuse this season. The Blue Devils were paced by Paolo Banchero, who scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half. He and AJ Griffin could not miss from behind the arc. The two combined for 10 of the team’s 15 made threes in the game.

The loss came in front of SU’s largest crowd of the season. 31,803 fans, including over 8,000 students, packed the dome for Coach K’s Syracuse swan song. SU presented Krzyzewski with a pair of gifts that included a Syracuse University scholarship in Coach K’s name.

Paired with SU’s loss to Notre Dame earlier in the week, Syracuse’s NCAA Tournament hopes are pretty much dashed. The Orange will now more than likely need to win the ACC Tournament next month in Brooklyn to earn a berth.

Other than Buddy, Joe Girard III, Benny Williams and Bourama Sidibe all scored in double-figures for the Orange. Williams ended up with a career-high 14 points in the loss. His previous career-high of 7 came in SU’s loss to Colgate earlier in the season. The Orange shot nearly 50% from the floor and got 29 points from their bench in the loss.

Mark Williams led all scorers with 28 points for Duke. Williams also registered 12 rebounds and three blocks in the dominating performance inside the dome. Griffin, who made six threes in the game, scored 20 points in the win.

Syracuse (15-14, 9-9) has two more games to close out the season. Orange travels to North Carolina Monday before ending the season at home March 5 vs. Miami. If SU fails to win one of those final two games, they will have their first losing season ever under Jim Boeheim.