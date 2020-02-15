No. 4 Syracuse bouncing back from first loss by rolling past Albany

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The No. 4/4 Syracuse women’s lacrosse team shut out UAlbany in the first half and went on to a 15-3 victory Saturday, Feb. 15. Sophomore Megan Carney led the way with a career-high five goals, while junior Sam Swart tied her career high with four points.

“It was nice to get back on the field against another opponent,” said Syracuse head coach Gary Gait. “It was a long week of reflection and learning from the last game. We really wanted to be dialed in coming into this game knowing we have back-to-back games this weekend and it started with Albany. I think we were led today by our defense. They certainly stepped up. It’s been a long time since we we’ve had a scoreless half. It was a great half on the D side which allowed us to get in the flow on offense. It was a great overall team effort.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The defenses controlled the first eight minutes of the game before senior Emily Hawryschuk converted a free-position attempt to give the Orange (2-1) the lead for good. Hawryschuk’s goal was the first of eight unanswered for Syracuse, which included three from Carney. Swart scored on a free-position attempt with five seconds left in the half to give the Orange an 8-0 halftime lead. It marks the first time the Orange have shut out an opponent in a half since Syracuse did not allow a goal to Northwestern in the first half on Feb. 27, 2017.

The ‘Cuse offense continued to click in the opening minutes as goals by redshirt senior Mary Rahal and sophomores Sierra Cockerille and Meaghan Tyrrell extended the advantage to 11-0 with 24:18 remaining. Hailey Carroll found the back of the net at the 19:28 mark to get UAlbany (0-1) on the scoreboard, but Syracuse reeled off four consecutive goals to its largest lead of the day. Freshman Emma Tyrrell tallied the final score of the offensive outburst for her first career goal, which gave the Orange a 15-1 lead. The Great Danes recorded the final two goals of the game for the 15-3 final.

OF NOTE

Syracuse outshot UAlbany, 33-12, and picked up 18 ground balls to 12 for the Great Danes. The Orange also won 11-of-19 draw controls.

Senior goalkeeper Asa Goldstock recorded three saves in 36:05 of action to go along with two caused turnovers and two ground balls.

Hawryschuk finished with three points (2g, 1a) to increase her career point total to 221. She needs one more point to join the top 10 on Syracuse’s all-time scoring list.

Once again the Orange used a balanced offensive attack. Seven different players scored at least one goal, while four had two or more. Carney led the way with five, while Swart posted her first hat trick of the season. Hawryschuk and sophomore Sierra Cockerille finished with two goals each.

UP NEXT

Syracuse has a quick turnaround as it hosts Binghamton on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. in the Dome on Pink Day. Admission and parking are free of charge.