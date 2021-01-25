No. 23 Syracuse falls short to Clemson in overtime

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time all season, No. 23 Syracuse suffered its second straight ACC loss. The Orange fell to Clemson on the road at Littlejohn Coliseum 86-77.

Syracuse’s offense was stagnant right from the start and Clemson took advantage. The Tigers went on a 13-4 run in the first quarter. Clemson led by as much as 25 at the half.

Syracuse climbed its way back. The Orange trimmed Clemson’s lead to single digits. SU scored 23 points and held the Tigers to only 9 points in the third quarter. The Orange rallied from a 25-point deficit to send this game into overtime but couldn’t prevail.

Clemson senior guard Kendall Spray cashed in 24 points and 6 rebounds. Amari Robinson scored a season-high 23 points, nine boards, and four steals.

Orange guard Kiara Lewis finished with a game-high 25 points, to go along with eight rebounds and three assists.

Syracuse drops to 7-3 overall and (4-3 in the ACC). This also marks Orange’s first loss to Clemson in program history.

The Orange play host to Pitt Thursday night at the Carrier Dome. Tip-time scheduled for 6 p.m.