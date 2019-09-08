No. 21 Syracuse suffers setback on the road against Maryland

College Park, MD (WSYR) — Maryland scored early and often defeating No. 21 Syracuse 63-20.

Syracuse headed on the road for the second straight week looking to stay unbeaten before the reigning national champions in the Clemson Tigers came to Syracuse next week.

The Terrapins opened the season with a 79-0 shutout of Howard last week and proved that was no fluke.

The Orange defense was gashed for 650 total yards as Maryland punted just three times in the game.

Virginia Tech graduate transfer quarterback Josh Jackson once again had a strong showing. He finished his day 21/38 for 296 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Seven different rushers combined for 354 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

The SU offense was improved from last week, especially redshirt-sophomore Tommy DeVito in his second start. DeVito finished the day 28/39 for 330 yards and three touchdowns as well as an interception. Trishton Jackson had a nice game as well with 7 catches, 157 yards and two scores. But the running game was stifled for just 70 yards on the day.

Syracuse drops to 1-1 this year. No. 1 ranked Clemson comes to the Dome next week for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

There has been no announcement yet on whether or not College GameDay will head to Syracuse.