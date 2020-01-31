Newborns at St. Joseph’s Hospital showing off SU spirit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) - It took over 39 minutes, a full team effort, and a wild fourth quarter, but Syracuse topped Virginia Tech 67-65 Thursday night in the Carrier Dome to improve to 10-10 on the year and 4-5 in ACC play. Syracuse erased a 16 point deficit in the fourth en route to the victory, the final effort led by Kiara Lewis and Amaya Finklea-Guity. VT drops to 15-5, 5-4 ACC with the loss.

"This game was all about our players having a will to win and being competitive," head coach Quentin Hillsman said. "We were down 16 points with 12 minutes left in the game and it could have gone either way—and we've had some games that we've been in before that have gone the wrong way—but our kids just came out and gutted out a win. Virginia Tech is a really good basketball team and Kenny Brooks is a really good coach. He had his guys playing really well. He's done a great job, he's a great friend, and I'm really happy for his success. When we're playing together, it's just about being competitors and trying to win the basketball game and our kids really came through for us tonight. "I'm happy with our effort. Kiara stayed strong, made big plays and scored the ball in the paint effectively," Hillsman added. "I'm really happy for our team's fight. They really poured it out and this is all them. They competed at a tremendously high level."