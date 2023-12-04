SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This Monday morning, Dec. Syracuse University officially introduced Fran Brown as the school’s 31st football coach.

Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown during a game against Samford on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) Photo via ESPN Adam Rittenberg and Chris Low

Brown is the nation’s top recruiter and a member of the 2022 National Championship coaching staff and is currently the defensive backs coach at the University of Georgia.

“I am incredibly proud to be leading Syracuse Football at a university with a rich and storied tradition of academic and athletic excellence. Syracuse Football has outstanding talent, great facilities and passionate alumni. The success of the players is my No. 1 priority—on and off the field. I want my guys to succeed in life, because they played football at Syracuse. My immediate area of focus is building relationships with my current players and putting together an elite staff, while also having fun on the recruiting trail. I’m ready to get to work and look forward to building something special for our fans.” Fran Brown, Syracuse University football head coach

Says SU Director of Athletics John Wildhack, “Fran is an outstanding coach, recruiter, and person, and exactly who we need to take Syracuse Football to the next level. Fran has clearly articulated a vision for the future of our football program, and he is a powerhouse recruiter with deep ties to the geographies from where we need to draw consistently. Fran has had tremendous success recruiting to a variety of programs—in the South, Southwest, and Northeast, and I have no doubt he will bring that track record here to Syracuse. I am looking forward to welcoming Fran and his family to the Orange community. The future is bright for our football program.”

Brown grew up in Camden, New Jersey, and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Western Carolina University. Brown and his wife, Teara, have two sons, Fran Jr. and Brayden, and a daughter, Ivy Ann.