Lewis and Engstler spark SU women to overtime win over Notre Dame

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse used a 14-3 overtime run to rally past Notre Dame, 74-63, Sunday afternoon in the Carrier Dome. The win marked head coach Quentin Hillsman’s first victory over the Fighting Irish and head coach Muffet McGraw in his 14 years at the helm.

The Orange previously beat UND, 84-79, March 3, 2002 in the second round of the Big East Tournament.

Emily Engstler notched her seventh double double of the year after scoring 22 points with 15 boards, while Kiara Lewis scored 20 points for the second consecutive game.

Syracuse improved to 6-1 at home on the year and has won its last three Carrier Dome contests.

The Orange return to the hardwood Sunday, Jan. 12 when they play No. 23 Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. Tipoff on the ACC Network is set for noon.