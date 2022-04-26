SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Felisha Legette-Jack has added another former player to her roster at Syracuse. Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo’s leading scorer last season, announced on social media Tuesday that she’s transferring to SU.

Fair, a Rochester native, was the fourth leading scorer in the nation this past season, averaging better than 23 points a game. She’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Dyaisha is the fifth transfer to join the Syracuse roster since Felisha Legette-Jack was named the head coach.