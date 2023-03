SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) – Syracuse freshman guard Judah Mintz announced on social media Monday night that he will enter his name in the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. This will allow the star guard to return for his sophomore season if he decides to.

In his freshman season, Mintz averaged 16 points a game and was recently named to the ACC’s All-Rookie Team. He also led the conference in steals.

Minz will have until May 31st to withdraw from the draft.