SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse star point guard Judah Mintz is returning for his sophomore season. Syracuse Athletics announced the news Wednesday evening.

Mintz led the ACC in steals as a freshman and was named to the conference’s All-Freshman Team. He started 32 games, averaging 16 points and four assists per game. Judah scored in double-figures in 28 games this past season. Mintz also earned All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition.