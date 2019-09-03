Josh Black named ACC Defensive Lineman of the week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Syracuse redshirt junior nose tackle Josh Black (Loves Park, Ill.) was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week on Tuesday, Sept. 3 for his performance in the Orange’s season opener Saturday at Liberty. Black carded four tackles, including a personal-best two sacks, and recovered a fumble in Syracuse’s 24-0 shutout of the Flames.

Black anchored an Orange defensive line that helped Syracuse record eight sacks, four caused turnovers and 14 tackles for loss in the team’s first true-road shutout since 1991. Black’s first-quarter fumble recovery on the SU 4-yard line helped keep the Flames scoreless.

Additionally, Black’s effort contributed to the Orange holding the Flames to minus-4 yards rushing in the game, the first time since Connecticut in 2012 that a Syracuse opponent failed to finish with positive rushing yardage. Black and his teammates kept Liberty starting running back Frankie Hickson in check. Hickson ran for 1,032 yards a season ago and averaged 86 rushing yards per game, but was held to 11 carries for 29 yards by the Syracuse defense.

Black and the Orange return to action Saturday, Sept. 7 when they visit Maryland. Kickoff between the Orange and Terps is scheduled for noon on ESPN.

ACC Football Players of the Week – Sept. 3, 2019

Quarterback: Jamie Newman, Wake Forest

Running Back: Travis Etienne, Clemson

Receiver: Sage Surratt, Wake Forest

Offensive Lineman: Charlie Heck, North Carolina

Defensive Lineman: Josh Black, Syracuse

Linebacker: Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech

Defensive Back: Myles Wolfolk, North Carolina

Specialist: Brian Delaney, Virginia

Rookie: Sam Howell, North Carolina