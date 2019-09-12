It’s official: SU vs. Clemson game Saturday night is sold out

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Saturday’s highly-anticipated matchup between ACC rivals Syracuse and top-ranked Clemson is officially sold out.

A capacity crowd of more than 49,057 will be on hand at the Dome to watch the Orange and Tigers. It’s the ninth football sellout in Dome history and first since the 1998 season opener versus Tennessee.

The Orange are the last team to beat Clemson in the regular season, winning 27-24 at the Dome on Oct. 13, 2017. Since then, the Tigers have won 19 straight regular-season games.

Syracuse is riding a streak of its own, having won six in a row at home. The Orange were undefeated at the Dome last season.

Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC with Syracuse University alum Sean McDonough ’84, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor on the call.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid potential delays. Parking lots open at 3 p.m. and Dome gates open 5:30 p.m.

Syracuse Football Dome Sellouts

Sept. 20, 1980 vs. Miami (Ohio) – 50,564

Nov. 1, 1980 vs. Pittsburgh – 50,243

Nov. 8, 1980 vs. Navy – 50,350

Oct. 18, 1981 vs. Penn State – 50,037

Oct. 15, 1983 vs. Penn State – 50,010

Oct. 19, 1985 vs. Penn State – 50,021

Oct. 17, 1987 vs. Penn State – 50,011

Sept. 5, 1998 vs. Tennessee – 49,550

Sept. 14, 2019 vs. Clemson