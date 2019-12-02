Individual game tickets go on sale for Duke and UNC games tomorrow

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Individual game tickets for the Syracuse men’s basketball home games with Duke (Feb. 1) and North Carolina (Feb. 29) in the Dome will go on sale on Tuesday, December 3, at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the Duke and North Carolina games start at $75 and are dynamically priced (the price may fluctuate depending on the market).

Fans can purchase tickets to either contest online (Cuse.com/tickets), by phone (1-888-DOME-TIX) and at the Dome Box Office currently located inside the Ensley Center (M-F, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.).

Groups of 15-or-more can purchase Duke or North Carolina tickets starting at $65 by calling 1-888-DOME-TIX, ext. 2.

Syracuse, Duke, and North Carolina each feature Hall of Fame coaches in Jim Boeheim, Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams, respectively. The single-game, on-campus attendance record of 35,642 was established in the Dome encounter versus Duke in 2019.