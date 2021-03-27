How to watch: Syracuse vs. Houston in Sweet 16 round of NCAA tournament

OMAHA, NE – MARCH 23: The Syracuse Orange mascot “Otto the Orange” performs during the first half in the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional between the Duke Blue Devils and the Syracuse Orange at CenturyLink Center on March 23, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The SU men beat West Virginia Sunday night, advancing to the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA tournament. This is the third time SU has made it to the third round in five years.

Next up for the Orange is #2-seeded Houston. Former NewsChannel 9 sports anchor and Texas native Sal Maneen spoke with Steve Infanti about the upcoming game.

Tip time for the game is Saturday at 9:55 p.m. Fans can watch the game on TBS. NCAA play can also be streamed live on Sling, AT&T TV, Hulu + Live TV, and other live TV services.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a 60% cut to business because of the pandemic, the University Sports Shop at Destiny USA is seeing an increase in customers looking for Sweet 16 apparel.

Earlier this week, store owner Mike Theiss ordered special “Sweet 16” shirts that are already a customer favorite.

It was around this time last year when Theiss was forced to close his stores at Destiny USA and Great Northern Mall. He was finally allowed to open both back up, but the Great Northern Mall location didn’t survive.

Theiss says, “A lot of sleepless nights. You have to dip into your savings account and cutback wherever you can.”

The cutbacks included his staff, which is about half of what it was.

Now, he’s hoping the excitement over the Syracuse Orange’s success in the NCAA Tournament will continue to help make up the business he lost, round by round.

He says the Sweet 16 is good, but each subsequent tournament game helps business exponentially.

Lifelong SU fan from Liverpool, Shawn Voyten, hopes he can help contribute some sales dollars. He said, “We’ll come in next weekend to get Final Four t-shirts. Then the week after that, we’ll get National Champion t-shirts.”

Theiss expects to do the most business on Friday and Saturday, before the game. The University Sports Shop at Destiny USA is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and 6 p.m. on Sundays.