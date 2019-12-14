Georgetown knocks off Syracuse down in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse saw their two-game winning streak over Georgetown snapped on Saturday, as the Hoyas knocked off the Orange 89-79.

Mac McClung poured in 21 of his game-high 26 points in the first half as Georgetown raced out to a 48-36 lead at the half.

Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard got rolling in the second half. The two combined for 35 points as Syracuse pulled to within nine with four minutes to play.

Georgetown though would close it out, as four Hoyas scored in double-figures in the win over SU.

Buddy Boeheim led Syracuse with 25 points. Elijah Hughes added 21 (18 in the first half).

Georgetown held the edge on the glass, out rebounding the Orange by 12.

The loss drops Syracuse to 5-5 (1-1 in the ACC). It’s the first time since the 1968-1969 season that Syracuse has five losses this early in the season.

Syracuse returns to action on Wednesday when they host Oakland at the Carrier Dome at 8 p.m.