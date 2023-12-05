SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new era in Syracuse football is underway.

On Monday, Dec. 4, Fran Brown was officially introduced as the 31st head coach in program history. A hire that Orange Nation has been waiting for.

“With the way it’s been going the last few years, we’ve been doing something a little bit different,” said SU fan Colin Smith. “I think with him coming in here, there’s a lot of potential based on his tenure and what he’s done before. I think this could be good for ‘Cuse.”

At Monday’s news conference, Brown talked about his childhood and how he became the person he is now. A story that’s earning respect from fans.

“He’s come from the ground up. The kids respect that so much that he’s built his life out of nothing, and the players are going to love him for that,” said SU fan Bill Nester. “He’s going to make the best of these players and get them into good programs where they can move forward with their lives as well. Not only here at Syracuse, but above and beyond at Syracuse.”

With all the excitement after Fran Brown’s conference today, some may be quick to forget Syracuse will taking part in their fifth bowl game in 10 seasons later this month. They’ll face South Florida in the Boca Raton Bowl. But some fans are already looking to 2024.

“With a new kind of culture, that’s going to be coming around and potentially him being the number one recruiter in the nation, we might bring in some potential household names down the road,” Smith said. “I’m thinking next season is not just going to be for them, but also the fanbase.”

Fran Brown, Orange Nation now has its eyes set upon you.