Eric Dungey enters name into XFL draft pool

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the third straight day, a former Syracuse University football star has been added to the draft pool for the new XFL.

The league has been releasing an updated list of eligible players every day this week. Sean Hickey was on the initial list put out on Monday, Erv Philips was added ono Tuesday and on Wednesday, Eric Dungey’s name has been added.

Dungey is among the 600 players who have made themselves eligible for the draft.

Dungey received an official invitation from the league back in August and he made it public on social media, but to this point, there was no official word that he was planning to accept the invite.

Dungey spent time this summer with the New York Giants before being cut right before the start of camp. He then recently earned a tryout with the Cleveland Browns, but failed to make the practice squad.

Dungey set or tied 25 school records with the Orange.

The XFL draft is set to be held next Tuesday and Wednesday. Each of the eight teams in the league will need to fill a 71-man roster.