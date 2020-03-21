1  of  73
Elijah Hughes will enter the NBA Draft

Orange Nation
Posted:

SYRACUSE, NY – NOVEMBER 06: Elijah Hughes #33 of the Syracuse Orange shoots the ball as Casey Morsell #13 of the Virginia Cavaliers defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome on November 6, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. Virginia defeated Syracuse 48-34. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Elijah Hughes will be pursuing a dream whenever it is that basketball resumes. On Saturday evening, Hughes tweeted a thank you to Syracuse fans and that he would enter the NBA draft process.

“You guys believed in me from the jump and I will be forever thankful for that. I plan to enter the NBA Draft process and try and fulfill my childhood dream.”

Hughes was an All-ACC first team selection this season after leading the ACC in scoring with 19 points per game. After transferring from East Carolina, Hughes played in 66 games with Syracuse. He finishes his Orange career with 1,075 points in two seasons. Dating back to his time with ECU, Hughes finished with 1,269 collegiate points.

As long as Elijah does not sign an agent, he can return to Syracuse. The early entry withdrawal deadline is set for 5pm ET on Monday, June 15th. The draft combine is currently scheduled for May 21st-May 24th in Chicago. The NBA draft is set for June 25th.

