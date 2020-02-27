‘Cuse cruises past Pittsburgh

(WSYR-TV) — It was a dominant effort from start to finish for the SU men’s basketball team in a 72-49 rout at the Petersen Events Center.

Elijah Hughes scored 25 points to lead the way. The ACC’s leading scorer also chipped in with nine rebounds.

Joe Girard III heated up in the second half to finish with 16 points. A dozen of Girard’s points came after halftime.

Bourama Sidibe, meanwhile, followed up his best game of the season with another stellar performance. The junior center went for 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Buddy Boeheim suffered a sprained ankle toward the end of the first half and did not return. Buddy did not score for the second time in his last three games.

As a team, Syracuse shot better than 46% from the field while Pittsburgh was held to 29% from the floor. SU also won the rebounding battle 41-32.

Next up is the final home game of the regular season for Syracuse. The 16-12 Orange plays host to North Carolina at 4 p.m. on Saturday.