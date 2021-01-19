‘Cuse cruises past ‘Canes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jim Boeheim wanted to see improvement across the board after Saturday’s 20-point loss at Pittsburgh. Well, he certainly got that Tuesday night against Miami in an 83-57 victory.

Better defense? Check. The Hurricanes only scored 22 first-half points and finished the game 4-for-25 from three-point range.

Boeheim wanted to see one of his backup centers come in and play meaningful minutes. Check. Jesse Edwards played 14 minutes in the first-half due to Marek Dolezaj’s foul trouble. Edwards made the most that time, scoring four points and pulling down five rebounds by halftime. His final stat line included seven points and six rebounds.

The SU coaches also wanted to see better play and more production out of the point guard position. That got a big check mark against the ‘Canes. Joe Girard broke out of his recent slump with 23 points, including five made threes.

Buddy Boeheim shook off a slow start to drop 23 points as well. Buddy made four of his eight attempts from distance.

Freshman Kadary Richmond also provided a big spark off the bench. After Miami jumped out to an 11-2 advantage, Richmond came in and immediately helped produce a 9-0 run to help the Orange pull even. Richmond stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, eight assists, and five steals.

With the win, Syracuse improves to 8-4 overall, 2-3 in ACC play. Next up for the Orange is another home game this Saturday against Virginia Tech.