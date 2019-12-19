Coach Boeheim receiving flack for comment made after Wednesday night’s game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday night, the Syracuse University men’s basketball team hosted the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at the Dome.While the Orange got the win, Coach Jim Boeheim was a little disappointed by the crowd and their lack of enthusiasm.
In his press conference after the game, Boeheim said, “You know, I had this cheer, trying to get somebody to make some noise. It’s sad. Sickening, really, to see that. That we can’t get some help here. We desperately need it. And it picked up our defense just enough that we got a couple deflections and made a couple of plays out of it. But, you know, we have to have some help there. That’s the whole purpose of playing at home. And I’m a little too old to be, trying to be a cheerleader here.”
Of course, fans near and far were taken aback by his comments.
Thursday, on Twitter, Boeheim recanted with this tweet:
