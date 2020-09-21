Coach Babers on the loss to Pitt and looking ahead to the home opener against Georgia Tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Football Head Coach Dino Babers held his weekly press confernce Monday morning to talk about the 21-10 loss to Pittsburgh, leaving the team 0-2 on the season.

He also shared his thoughts on the upcoming home opener against Georgia Tech inside the newly renovated dome without any fans in attendance.

Coach Babers said the team plans to practice there on Thursday to get some of the younger players used to it as well as account for the new lightning and atmosphere.

Georgia Tech comes to the Dome 1-1(1-0) after beating Florida State in its season opener 16-13 and falling to No. 14 UCF 49-21.