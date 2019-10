CLEVELAND, OH (WSYR-TV) — On Friday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced that they had signed former Syracuse University Quarterback Eric Dungey to their practice squad.

Dungey spent time this summer with the New York Giants before being cut right before the start of camp.

Dungey set or tied 25 school records with the Orange.