Buddy Boeheim named ACC Co-Player of the Week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange are looking for their fourth straight with on the road on Wednesday and a big part of recent success is coming from Buddy Boeheim.
The ACC has named Boeheim Co-Player of the Week after averaging 24 points a game in two wins.
Boeheim leads the ACC with 67 three-point field goals made.
