Buddy Boeheim leads Syracuse to blowout win in Italy

VICENZA, ITALY (WSYR) — Sophomore guard Buddy Boeheim poured in 22 points, as Syracuse rolled to a 103-54 win against Oxygen Bassano in game two of their exhibition tour of Italy.

The Orange led 21 to 9 after the first quarter, extending their lead to 30 at the half.

Buddy Boeheim spark an 18-0 run in the third quarter, hitting four-straight threes.

Five different SU players scored in double-figures. Bourama Sidibe added a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Jalen Carey chipped in 11 points, along with 10 each from freshmen Quincy Guerrier and Joe Girard III.

Syracuse out rebounded Oxygen Bassano 59 to 38. SU finished the game 16 of 43 from three-point range.

Syracuse will next play on Saturday at 6 a.m (ET) at Palaestra Viale Achille Sclavo in Siena, Italy.