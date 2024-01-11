SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Sophomore forward Chris Bell scored a game-best 20 points as Syracuse (11-4, 2-2 ACC) thwarted Boston College’s (10-5, 1-3 ACC) comeback attempt to win, 69-59. Bell went 8-of-14 and 4-of-9 from beyond the arc and added two rebounds, two steals, an assist and block.

Sophomore center Maliq Brown tallied 19 points in the victory to go along with eight rebounds and four assists, steals and blocks, while sophomore guard Judah Mintz went 7-of-8 from the line, finishing the game with 10 points.

WHEN THE GAME WAS DECIDED

Brown sparked the Orange offense late, putting up 10 of Syracuse’s final 15 points in the remaining 5:51 of the game, including four dunks. His dunk off a pass from Quadir Copeland with the game tied at 55 at 4:44 started a 14-4 run to seal the victory. Mintz scored four from the line during the run, logging free throws 100 and 101 in the final two minutes.

STEALING THE FIRST HALF

Syracuse recorded 12 first-half steals, paced by Copeland’s three. Bell, Brown and Mintz also recorded a pair of steals.

Bell recorded steal No. 12, running down the court for the dunk, putting the Orange up, 28-9, with 3:54 remaining in the first.

Syracuse forced 13 turnovers in the first half, outscoring the Golden Eagles by a 16-6 margin off turnovers.

DOWN TO THE WIRE

Down 32-22 at the break, Boston College used a 17-6 run over a 6:06 span to cut Syracuse’s lead to 49-48. BC made four of its eight triples during the stretch, including Mason Madsen’s 3-pointer with 8:14 on the clock to make it a one-point game before Prince Aligbe’s layup at 7:27 gave the Golden Eagles a 50-49 advantage.

Trailing for just 52 seconds, the Orange roared back courtesy of Bell’s fourth triple of the game, good for the 52-50 lead.

Following Devin McGlockton’s point at the charity stripe to level the game at 55, Syracuse went on a 14-4 run over the final 4:44 to seal the victory.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

Syracuse’s starting five featured sophomores Maliq Brown and Quadir Copeland, who both made their first starts of the season. This was Copeland’s first career start.

Wednesday’s game was the 84th all-time meeting between Syracuse and Boston College and 58th win.

26 of those victories have come inside the JMA Wireless Dome, good for the third-most against an opponent behind Cornell (30-2) and Colgate (31-2).

The Orange surpassed Florida State (138) for the conference lead in steals with 17 Wednesday, giving them a season total of 146.

The 17 steals were the most in a contest since Syracuse recorded 18 on Nov. 30, 2021, in the team’s 112-110 double overtime victory versus Indiana.

Syracuse forced eight turnovers over the final 9:34 of the first half and 13 total in the first 20 minutes of action.

The Orange had a 28-11 advantage in points off turnovers.

UP NEXT

Syracuse hits the road to take on North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Jan. 13, inside the Dean E. Smith Center. Tipoff is slated for noon and the game will be televised on ESPN.