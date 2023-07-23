LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Monday Boeheim’s Army will take the floor in its first game of The Basketball Tournament. With only a few days before they tip off, Boeheim’s Army has been forced to make a few roster changes.

Tyus Battle will not play Monday, but could join the team later on in the tournament. Former Cornell star Matt Morgan won’t play at all for Boeheim’s Army. Morgan recently signed a contract with a team overseas in London, that is not allowing Morgan to play in this years TBT.

That leaves six former Syracuse players on the roster for Ryan Blackwell. Blackwell returns as the head coach this year.

Here is the current roster for Monday’s game against Team Gibson:

Jimmy Boeheim

Rakeem Christmas

Chris McCullough

Paschal Chukwu

Andrew White

BJ Johnson

DeAndre Kane

Dwight Buycks

Jamil Wilson

Justin Robinson

Grant Riller