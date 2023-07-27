SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After falling in the second round of the TBT last season, Boeheim’s Army got a little revenge on The Nerd Team on Wednesday night at the War Memorial. Grant Riller poured in a game-high 27 points, helping Boeheim’s Army to the 83-75 TBT win.

BJ Johnson had the hot hand early, scoring all 10 of his points in the first half. Jimmy Boeheim and Rakeem Christmas both came off the bench, combining for 16 points and nine rebounds.

Boeheim’s Army advances to the Syracuse Regional Final to face defending champion Blue Collar U. on Friday night at 9 p.m.