Boeheim on NCAA decision for paying athletes: ‘A really difficult puzzle’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The NCAA Board of Governors has taken the first step toward allowing athletes to cash in on their fame.

The board voted unanimously on Tuesday to clear the way for the amateur athletes to “benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness.”

The vote came during a meeting at Emory University in Atlanta.

Syracuse University Men’s Head Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim spoke in-depth about the ruling and what it means for collegiate athletics going forward. He, like many people, has a lot of questions about the process

“Maybe it will work out,” he said. “How they figure this out it’s going to be a Chinese Puzzle. A really difficult puzzle.”

