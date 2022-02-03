Balanced attack powers Syracuse to road win at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball picked up an 89-82 road victory at NC State on Wednesday night. All five Syracuse starters scored in double figures in the win over the Wolfpack.

Both teams traded blows in the first 20 minutes. NC State hit ten threes in the first half, as the Wolfpack led 45-42 at halftime. SU started the second half on a tear, hitting its first 11 shots in the second half. A 12-0 run by the ‘Cuse would give the Orange a 54-48 lead with 17 minutes to play. A Jesse Edwards dunk would extend the SU lead to 11 at 66-55. NC would trim it to one, with just over a minute left. Cole Swider, who finished 7-for-9 from the field would hit a three to help seal the win for the Orange.

Swider and Jesse Edwards combined for 38 points and 14 rebounds. Joe Girard chipped in 18 points and eight assists. Buddy Boeheim added 17 and Jimmy Boeheim 16 points.

Syracuse shot 59% from the field (32-54), including going 11-19 from behind the arc. The Orange finished 73.9 percent from the floor in the second half. SU out rebounded NC State 33 to 30.

The win improves the ‘Cuse to 11-11 overall (5-6 in the ACC). Syracuse returns to action on Saturday against Louisville at the Carrier Dome at 2 p.m.