Babers finalizes Syracuse football’s 2020 coaching staff

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers has finalized his coaching staff for the 2020 season, it was announced on Tuesday. Babers hired three new assistant coaches this offseason and retained seven members from last year’s staff.

Sterlin Gilbert, an experienced playcaller and the head coach at McNeese State in 2019, was hired in January to coordinate the offense and coach Syracuse’s quarterbacks. In addition to Gilbert, the offensive staff includes:

· Mike Cavanaugh – Offensive Line

· Reno Ferri – Tight Ends/Inside Receivers

· Justin Lustig – Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator/Outside Receivers

· Mike Lynch – Running Backs

Tony White, a dynamic recruiter who served as the cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator at Arizona State for the last two seasons, was named the Orange’s defensive coordinator last week. In addition to White, the defensive staff includes:

· Nick Monroe – Safeties/Nickelbacks

· Vinson Reynolds – Defensive Line

· Steve Stanard – Linebackers

· Chip West – Cornerbacks

Syracuse’s 10 assistant coaches have combined to coach in 59 bowl games and send dozens of players to the NFL. Additionally, Stanard and West have both won FCS national championships in their careers. Stanard has two rings (2012, 2013) from his time as linebackers coach at North Dakota State, while West was the defensive backs coach James Madison in 2004 when the Dukes won their first title.

The 2020 Orange, which returns 13 starters (7 offense, 4 defense, 2 specialists), opens spring practice next month.



New season ticket orders and renewals for the 2020 season are being accepted now. Tickets start at $100 for Syracuse University Young Alumni (Class of 2016 to Class of 2020 graduates) and $125 for the general public. They can be purchased online (Cuse.com/tickets), by phone (888-DOME-TIX) and at the Carrier Dome Box Office located in the Ensley Athletic Center.

The deadline to renew current season tickets is March 6.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9