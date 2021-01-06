“As a team we have to get better” Jim Boeheim following loss to Pittsburgh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse seven-game winning streak against Pittsburgh came to a halt on Wednesday evening, falling to the Panthers 63-60 at the Carrier Dome.

SU led by 14 at the half, only to have Pitt outscore the Orange by 17 in the second half.

The loss drops Syracuse to 6-2 overall (1-1 in the ACC). Syracuse returns to action Saturday night when former Big East rival Georgetown visits the Dome at 8 p.m.

