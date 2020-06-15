Andre Cisco rated the nation’s top safety by Lindy’s

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 16: Evan Foster #9 and Andre Cisco #7 of the Syracuse Orange tackle Noah Gray #87 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of their game at Wallace Wade Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Orange junior Andre Cisco (Valley Stream, N.Y.) has been voted the No. 1 safety in college football by Lindy’s Sports. He’s also been named a preseason first-team All-American and a preseason All-ACC First Team selection by the magazine, which is available in stores and on newsstands now.

The recognition marks Cisco’s second first-team All-America nod of the preseason. He also earned the honor from Street & Smith’s.

In Lindy’s position rankings, Cisco was picked ahead of Georgia’s Richard LeCounte and Oregon’s Jevon Holland, who were second and third, respectively. LeCounte joined Cisco on the publication’s preseason All-America first team.

Cisco is the active FBS leader with 12 career interceptions and he ranks second among current FBS players in passes defended per game (1.27). In 22 games, Cisco has 125 career tackles, 28 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery to go along with his 12 picks.

In 2019, Cisco tallied 68 tackles and tied for the ACC lead with five interceptions despite missing three games due to injury. He ranked fourth nationally in interceptions per game (0.6) and was an All-ACC Second Team selection.

In addition to Cisco, Syracuse redshirt junior placekicker Andre Szmyt (Vernon Hills, Ill.) received Lindy’s preseason All-ACC honors. Szmyt was picked to the second team and rated the No. 3 kicker in the country behind Wake Forest’s Nick Sciba and Oklahoma’s Gabe Brkic.

The Orange’s career leader in field-goal percentage, Szmyt hit 17 out of 20 (.850) field goals last season. He was perfect (11-of-11) from inside 40 yards and led Syracuse in scoring with 90 points. As a freshman in 2018, Szmyt won the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s best kicker after making an ACC-record 30 field goals.

Members of the Orange football team have returned to campus for voluntary workouts. Syracuse is currently set to begin the 2020 campaign on Friday, Sept. 4 at Boston College.