1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Andre Cisco rated the nation’s top safety by Lindy’s

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 16: Evan Foster #9 and Andre Cisco #7 of the Syracuse Orange tackle Noah Gray #87 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of their game at Wallace Wade Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Orange junior Andre Cisco (Valley Stream, N.Y.) has been voted the No. 1 safety in college football by Lindy’s Sports. He’s also been named a preseason first-team All-American and a preseason All-ACC First Team selection by the magazine, which is available in stores and on newsstands now.

The recognition marks Cisco’s second first-team All-America nod of the preseason. He also earned the honor from Street & Smith’s.

In Lindy’s position rankings, Cisco was picked ahead of Georgia’s Richard LeCounte and Oregon’s Jevon Holland, who were second and third, respectively. LeCounte joined Cisco on the publication’s preseason All-America first team. 

Cisco is the active FBS leader with 12 career interceptions and he ranks second among current FBS players in passes defended per game (1.27). In 22 games, Cisco has 125 career tackles, 28 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery to go along with his 12 picks.

In 2019, Cisco tallied 68 tackles and tied for the ACC lead with five interceptions despite missing three games due to injury. He ranked fourth nationally in interceptions per game (0.6) and was an All-ACC Second Team selection.

In addition to Cisco, Syracuse redshirt junior placekicker Andre Szmyt (Vernon Hills, Ill.) received Lindy’s preseason All-ACC honors. Szmyt was picked to the second team and rated the No. 3 kicker in the country behind Wake Forest’s Nick Sciba and Oklahoma’s Gabe Brkic.

The Orange’s career leader in field-goal percentage, Szmyt hit 17 out of 20 (.850) field goals last season. He was perfect (11-of-11) from inside 40 yards and led Syracuse in scoring with 90 points.  As a freshman in 2018, Szmyt won the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s best kicker after making an ACC-record 30 field goals. 

Members of the Orange football team have returned to campus for voluntary workouts. Syracuse is currently set to begin the 2020 campaign on Friday, Sept. 4 at Boston College.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss