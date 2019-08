ITALY (WSYR) — The new-look SU men's basketball team was tested in its first game over in Italy, but the Orange was able to prevail 69-59. Elijah Hughes led the way with 18 points. Buddy Boeheim and freshman Brycen Goodine were the only other SU players in double figures, and both finished with 11 points.

Syracuse held a seven-point lead after one quarter, but that lead was cut to three at the half. SU shot the ball well to open the third quarter and built a 15-point advantage. Again though, the All Stars Varese squad was able to close the gap getting back to within four. The Orange held on down the stretch for the 10-point victory.