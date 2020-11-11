ACC announces Syracuse women’s basketball schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – APRIL 03: Head coach Quentin Hillsman of the Syracuse Orange reacts in the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies during the semifinals of the 2016 NCAA Women’s Final Four Basketball Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 3, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Syracuse won 80-59. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – With the women’s basketball season set to begin in three weeks, the ACC has announced the basketball schedule for every team in the conference.

The conference has expanded to a 20-game schedule for the 2020-21 season.

Syracuse begins the year with three straight road games, beginning with Miami on December 10. The Orange then return home for their home opener with North Carolina on December 31.

SU will have a marquee matchup with 22nd ranked Notre Dame on January 10. Syracuse will also travel to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish on February 18.

Syracuse will travel to 5th ranked Louisville on February 1, and then host the ACC preseason favorite Cardinals on February 14. The Orange then end the season hosting 8th ranked NC State.

The Orange plays Louisville, Notre Dame, Boston College, Pittsburgh and Miami twice this season.

Syracuse finished the 2019-20 season at 16-15.

This year the team returns four of five starters and the Orange also get the school’s all-time leader in assists, Tiana Mangakahia, back after she battled breast cancer last season. SU also brings in the 4th ranked recruiting class.

Syracuse starts the season ranked 23rd in the Associated Press Preseason Poll. 2020 will be the sixth time in the past seven years that the Orange have started nationally ranked.

2020-21 SYRACUSE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

(ACC Games) (all game times are TBA)