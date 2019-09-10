A sold out Dome will greet the No. 1 Clemson Tigers Saturday evening

SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY (WSYR) — A sold out crowd is expected when the Syracuse University football team hosts No. 1 Clemson in the Dome on Saturday.

A full slate of activities is planned for all fans, including pre-game entertainment and the honoring of Orange All-American and Rhodes Scholar finalist Tim Green ’85 with his jersey retirement.

The halftime celebration of Green, Syracuse’s all-time sacks leader, is one of many planned during the game.

During the first quarter the Orange 1959 National Champions will be honored and U.S. Army Colonel (retired) and World War II veteran Dr. Larry Myers will be recognized as the Hometown Hero. Myers is a Syracuse University graduate and a retired faculty member.

Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite orange ‘Cuse gear for an “Orange Out.”

The official 2019 “Orange Out” t-shirt honoring Green and his #72 jersey retirement is available online and at the Syracuse University Bookstore, and will be available at local retailers this week.

A portion of the proceeds from sales of the shirt will be donated to Tackle ALS, a partnership between the Green family and Massachusetts General Hospital, to raise money for ALS research.

Prior to the game fans are invited to attend ‘Cuse on the Quad, a pre-game tailgate that features entertainment by national recording artist Eric Chesser and a display with the AFCA National Champions trophy with host and Syracuse University football All-American Dwight Freeney ‘02

At Skytop, fans will be treated to a performance by Country Swagg.

All fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic delays and long lines.

To assist with traffic congestion, two ride sharing locations are available in addition to the North Campus Shuttle. They are two of the many fan enhancements announced last week. Dome gates will open at 5:30 pm.

PARKING

All Syracuse University parking lots will open at 3 p.m.

All West Campus lots are sold out. Fans who do not have a parking permit are invited to use the University Avenue (UAG) and Booth Garages ($25), and Manley Field House and Skytop parking lots ($20 per car).

Parking in the Manley Field House and Skytop parking lots includes a shuttle service starting at 4 pm. (To access the Manley Field House and Skytop parking lots, take Interstate 81 to the Brighton Ave. exit or Route 481 to the Brighton Ave./Rock Cut Rd. exit and follow the signs.)

GAME DAY FAN TIPS

– Arrive early to avoid traffic delays

– Carrier Dome gates open at 5:30 pm.

– Fans who do not have a parking permit are invited to use the Manley Field House and Skytop parking lots ($20 per car), with the shuttle service starting at 4 pm. To access the Skytop parking lot, use Rt. 481 and exit at Brighton Ave.



RIDE SHARING

– Corner of University Place and South Crouse Avenue, at the base of Crouse College.

– NEW LOCATION: Van Buren Street, between Henry Street and Stadium Place, in the circle outside of Brewster Hall

SHUTTLE/DOME SECURITY

– North Campus Shuttle (Begins at 4 pm on the North side of campus through Walnut Park, Comstock Avenue and Ostrom Avenue with a drop-off at College Place).

– Syracuse University uses the Clear Bag Policy

– Security screening is utilized at every gate via walkthrough metal detectors