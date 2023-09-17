WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

After netting the opening goal 80 seconds into the match, Syracuse surrendered the equalizer in the 75th minute on a penalty kick to play to a 1-1 draw Saturday evening at No. 20 Wake Forest.

Sophomore Nicholas Kaloukian found the back of the net for the first time in 2023 to give the Orange a 1-0 advantage right out of the gates.

Wake Forest outshot ‘Cuse, 16-5, and had more corners (8-3).

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Syracuse’s offense was quick to strike after the opening kick. Graduate student Noah Singelmann dished the ball off to Kaloukian at the top right of the box. Using his right foot, the sophomore striker sent the ball off the left goal post and in for his first goal in a Syracuse uniform.

Wake Forest nearly found the equalizer in the 23rd minute off a free kick but were called for offsides.

The Demon Deacon eventually leveled the match at one in the 75th minute when Sidney Paris drew a foul in the Syracuse box.

Paris beat Orange goalkeeper Jason Smith in the bottom left corner, putting home his second penalty kick attempt in as many tries in 2023.

Wake Forest held Syracuse’s offense at bay for the majority of the contest, keeping the Orange to just five shot attempts and a single shot on target, Kaloukian’s goal.

OF NOTE:

Saturday was Syracuse’s third top-20 match of the season, all coming over the last four contests.

Graduate student Noah Singelmann made his first start in 2023, appearing in 62 minutes.

Saturday’s match was the first where all four Orange captains were part of the same Starting XI.

Singelmann has recorded an assist in two straight games with the helper on Kaloukian’s strike.

Josh Belluz and Gabriel Mikina played the full time for Syracuse in the draw.

Smith has made three saves in back-to-back matches.

UP NEXT:

Syracuse returns to Central New York for its lone non-conference road contest of the campaign when it faces Cornell on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. (ESPN+).