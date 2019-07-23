4 Syracuse football players land on preseason all-ACC team

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR) — Four members of the Syracuse University football team were named to the 2019 Preseason All-ACC Team, released by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday, July 23. Defensive end Alton Robinson (Converse, Texas), safety Andre Cisco (Valley Stream, N.Y.), placekicker Andre Szmyt (Vernon Hills, Ill.) and punter Sterling Hofrichter (Valrico, Fla.) were picked to the 27-man squad in a vote by 173 media members credentialed for last week’s ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Syracuse’s four selections ranked second to league favorite Clemson, which had 13 players selected. Miami had three selections, followed by Boston College and Florida State with two each. Duke, Pitt and Virginia each had one player voted to the squad.

A member of the watch list for the Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player, Robinson racked up 39 tackles (31 solo) in 12 games last season, including 17 for a loss, and 10 sacks. His 10 sacks tied for the second-most in the ACC. Robinson was rated the No. 12 defensive end in the country by Lindy’s earlier this summer and he’s tied with Miami’s Shaq Quarterman for the most career sacks (15) among active conference players.

The 2018 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, Cisco tied for the national lead with seven interceptions last season on his way to second-team All-America honors. He set the program record for most passes defended by a true freshman (18) and ranked fourth on the team with 60 tackles (46 solo). Cisco has been voted a 2019 preseason All-American by most publications and he’s been named to the preseason watch lists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy (defensive player of year), Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year) and Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back).

Like Cisco, Szmyt is a 2019 preseason All-American. Szmyt posted the best season of any kicker in school history as a redshirt freshman in 2018. Szmyt led the FBS in most kicking categories, including connecting on an ACC-record 30 field goals. The 2018 Lou Groza Award winner and a unanimous All-American, Szmyt also hit all 61 of his point-after attempts to finish with a Syracuse single-season record 151 points in 13 games. Szmyt’s average of 11.6 points per contest led the country.

Hofrichter forms the second half of Syracuse’s outstanding kicking duo. A two-time All-ACC performer, he ranked second in the conference in gross punting average (42.9) last season and topped the league with 26 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Hofrichter has served as Syracuse’s special teams captain each of the past two years and he ranks third in program history with a career average of 42.9 yards per punt.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was voted the 2019 ACC Preseason Player of the Year. Lawrence received 127 of the possible 173 votes. Lawrence’s teammate, Travis Etienne (24 votes), Boston College running back AJ Dillon (15), Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins (6) and Florida State running back Cam Akers (1) rounded out the Preseason Player of the Year balloting.

The Orange kick off the 2019 campaign at Liberty on Saturday, Aug. 31 and open their home schedule on Saturday, Sept. 14 versus Clemson.

2019 All-ACC Preseason Football Team

(Total votes in parenthesis)

Offense

WR – Tee Higgins, Clemson (145)

WR – Justyn Ross, Clemson (123)

WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (69)

TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (66)

AP – Deon Jackson, Duke (47)

OT – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson (100)

OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (54)

OG – John Simpson, Clemson (136)

OG – Gage Cervenka, Clemson (45)

C – Sean Pollard, Clemson (75)

QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (161)

RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (144)

RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College (144)

Defense

DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson (84)

DE – Alton Robinson, Syracuse (83)

DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (105)

DT – Nyles Pinckney, Clemson (49)

LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (118)

LB – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (109)

LB – Michael Pinckney, Miami (66)

CB – Bryce Hall, Virginia (122)

CB – A.J. Terrell, Clemson (62)

S – Andre Cisco, Syracuse (80)

S – Tanner Muse, Clemson (78)

Special Teams

PK – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse (88)

P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse (70)

SP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt (48)

ACC Player of the Year