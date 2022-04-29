Notre Dame, Ind. (WYSR-TV) – The #3 Syracuse women’s lacrosse team fell to #16 Virginia in the ACC Quarterfinal Friday night 18-14.

Syracuse set the tone early all thanks to Olivia Adamson. From there, it was a back and fourth battle with the Cavaliers. Meaghan Tyrrell and Emily Hawryschuk netted two goals each for SU in the first half. The Orange were down 9-8 at the break.

Virginia pulled away late in the 3rd quarter to go on and win 18-14 and advance to the ACC Tournament Semifinals. The Cavaliers will face Boston College on Sunday.

Syracuse will now await its seeding in the NCAA Tournament.