2020 SU football schedule released

(WSYR-TV) — On Thursday morning, the ACC released its 2020 football schedules, which includes Syracuse University.
Due to construction on the Dome, the first time Syracuse will play at home isn’t until late September. They’ll travel down to North Carolina on September 12 to begin their season.
Syracuse University 2020 football schedule
- Sept. 12 at North Carolina
- Sept. 19 at Pitt
- Sept. 26 Georgia Tech
- Oct. 10 Duke
- Oct. 17 Liberty
- Oct. 24 at Clemson
- Oct. 31 Wake Forest
- Nov. 7 Boston College
- Nov. 20 at Louisville (Fri.)
- Nov. 28 NC State
- Dec. 5 at Notre Dame
Below is the entire ACC 2020 football schedule: