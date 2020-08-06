2020 SU football schedule released

(WSYR-TV) — On Thursday morning, the ACC released its 2020 football schedules, which includes Syracuse University.

Due to construction on the Dome, the first time Syracuse will play at home isn’t until late September. They’ll travel down to North Carolina on September 12 to begin their season.

Syracuse University 2020 football schedule

Sept. 12 at North Carolina

Sept. 19 at Pitt

Sept. 26 Georgia Tech

Oct. 10 Duke

Oct. 17 Liberty

Oct. 24 at Clemson

Oct. 31 Wake Forest

Nov. 7 Boston College

Nov. 20 at Louisville (Fri.)

Nov. 28 NC State

Dec. 5 at Notre Dame

Below is the entire ACC 2020 football schedule: