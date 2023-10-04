SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Sophomore Nicholas Kaloukian extended his point streak to five matches with a goal as No. 18 Syracuse beat Colgate, 1-0, Tuesday night at the SU Soccer Stadium.

The Orange held the Raiders to five shots with two going on target. Sophomore goalkeeper Jahiem Wickham turned aside both shots faced for his second clean sheet in as many starts this season.

As a unit, ’Cuse outshot Colgate, 13-5, and had more corner kicks, 7-2.

Syracuse improved to 5-0-1 at home this season.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Kaloukian found the back of the net at 12:26 in the first half for his third goal of the campaign. Senior Michael Suski dribbled around a defender in the box, passing it off to Kaloukian who tipped the ball past Colgate goalkeeper, Andrew Cooke.

The sophomore nearly got on the scoresheet a minute earlier, flicking a ball from outside the box just over the crossbar.

The Syracuse backline held strong, keeping the Raiders scoreless for the team’s fourth clean sheet of the season. The Orange allowed just two first-half shot attempts.

OF NOTE:

Syracuse extended its advantage in the all-time series against Colgate to 33-29-10 and have now won four straight matches dating back to 2012, all coming via the clean sheet.

The Orange have outshot its opponents 91-28 in six matches at the SU Soccer Stadium this season.

Kaloukian extended his point streak to five matches with the goal and had a season-best five shot attempts.

All three of Kaloukian’s goals this season have come within the first 15 minutes of the match.

Suski made his first start with Syracuse after making six appearances off the bench.

Suski also appeared in a season-high 57 minutes.

Syracuse had six players appear in the full time: Josh Belluz, Nate Edwards, Gabriel Mikina, Pablo Pedregosa, Buster Sjoberg and Wickham.

Sjoberg played the full time for the first time this season.

Wickham has earned a clean sheet in both of his starts in net.

UP NEXT:

Syracuse returns to North Carolina for the third and final time during the regular season when it takes on the Tar Heels on Friday, Oct. 6. Kickoff from Chapel Hill is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (ACC Network).