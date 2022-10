CLEMSON, S.C. (WSYR-TV) — #14 Syracuse (6-1) falls to #5 Clemson 27-21 on the road at Memorial Stadium. This is Syracuse’s first loss of the season.

Garrett Shrader finished 18-25 for 167 yards and one touchdown. Oronde Gadsden II hauled in six catches for 85 yards. Sean Tucker rushed for 51 yards on five carries.

Syracuse will host Notre Dame next Saturday, October 29th inside the JMA Wireless dome.