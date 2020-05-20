10 seniors return to Syracuse women’s lacrosse for 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Ten of 11 seniors who led Syracuse women’s lacrosse to a 7-1 record and a No. 4 ranking in a shortened 2020 season will return in 2021.

Morgan Alexander, Vanessa Costantino, Lila Nazarian, Cara Quimby, Bella Recchion and Ella Simkins will don the Orange for one more year, taking advantage of the NCAA’s ruling that spring sport student-athletes impacted by their seasons being halted due to COVID-19 could retain their eligibility from the year. Kerry Defliese and Morgan Widner will be fifth-year seniors after each missed time earlier in their careers due to injury. These eight will join fellow seniors Emily Hawryschuk and Asa Goldstock on the roster next season. Hawryschuk and Goldstock announced their plans to return last month.

“We’re excited to have this great group coming back in 2021 to help us take care of unfinished business from this season,” said Syracuse head coach Gary Gait. “They have a passion for the sport of lacrosse and for Syracuse University.”

Alexander and Quimby will be returning for their sixth year. Alexander played in four games in 2020, making three starts, and recorded seven points before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Quimby played in all eight games, posting six points (5g, 1a).

Simkins, Defliese and Nazarian were part of the Orange’s defense that ranked No. 1 in the nation, allowing just 7.00 goals per game. Widner led the team in draw controls this season with 24, helping Syracuse to a 121-84 advantage in the draw circle. Costantino played in all eight and finished with eight points (4g, 4a), while Recchion scored two goals in four appearances.

Mary Rahal, who completed her fifth year in 2020, will not return in 2021. She has accepted a position as a technology risk associate at an accounting firm in the Boston area.