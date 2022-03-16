ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With online sports betting legal in New York State it’s not surprising that betting platforms are getting ready for an intense few weeks, thanks to March Madness.

Draftkings Director Of Operations, Johnny Avello says Draftkings has grown exponentially over the past two years. They are now up and running in 18 states.

He adds, Draftkings and other betting sites are getting ready for likely the biggest year in sports betting history with New York State being a key player in their revenue stream.

“First of all people love sports. They love to watch sports the love to bet on sports and that was taken away from them during the pandemic so now here we are not totally free from the pandemic, but at least we’ve found ways to live through it.” Avello said.

The first round kicks off Thursday.