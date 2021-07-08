Rochester’s Stewart injured during Olympic training

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart plays during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Brian Windhorst from ESPN reported Thursday that Rochester native Isaiah Stewart injured his ankle during a scrimmage with U.S. Olympic basketball team.

He had to leave practice for treatment. No word on the severity of the injury.

Stewart was named to the U.S. Select Team. Essentially, this is the practice squad for Team USA. They regularly train with and scrimmage against the top team that’s heading to Tokyo for the Olympics in a couple weeks. Select Team players could also, potentially, be used as injury replacements if Olympic team members get hurt.

The former McQuaid star was named to the All-NBA Rookie second team after a strong season with the Detroit Pistons. Stewart averaged 7.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 21.4 minutes over 68 games with 14 starts.

He was also tops among all rookies in offensive rebounds per game (2.3), rebounding and blocks while ranking third in field goal percentage (.553) and fourth in defensive rebounding (4.3). He was one of 10 NBA players with multiple blocks in at least 26 games this season.

Stewart also became the first Pistons rookie since 1977 to tally 21 rebounds in a game and is one of six Pistons rookie to ever eclipse 20 boards in a single contest. He set a Pistons rookie record with six-straight games with at least two blocks and became the 11th Piston rookie to ever record a double-digit rebounding streak of at least three-straight games.