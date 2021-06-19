Rochester native Williams on doorstep of Olympic games

EUGENE, Ore. (WROC) — McQuaid grad Noah Williams called it the best loss of his career.

“People would die to say they placed third or got a bronze medal at the NCAA championships, but my expectations are just a little bit higher,” he said.

Williams ran a 44.93 in the 400 meter dash at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, taking third with what he called a “bad” race. Despite the disappointing time, Williams earned points for the LSU Tigers in the event and helped his team take the national championship. He was also apart of the winning 4×100 relay team.

“Moving forward to trials, I’m really excited knowing that I’ve kind of got that hunger back in me and that I’m ready to go,” said Williams.

Williams cruised into the semifinals of the trials, running an easy 45.21 in the first heat on Friday. Williams will look to snag one of three Olympic spots.

“I’m knocking on that door,” said Williams. “In my mind, I’m going to make it. I’m going to make it.

Williams is one of the favorites, posting the third-fastest time in the world this year. It’s been bit of a difficult transition for Williams, going from one of the hunters to one of the hunted at big-time events.

Williams-

“People look at them almost like bug-eyed or wide-eyed,” said Williams of the elite athletes he used to try and chase down. “And I can see people looking at me the same way. And I was like, ‘yo, that’s crazy, like what?’ I remember looking at people at these meets like they’re superheroes. And I get that same feel from other people now.”

An Olympic spot would fulfill a lifelong dream for Williams, as he represents his city, hoping to become the best male track and field athlete Rochester has ever seen.

“I want that title. I want to be able to say that I’m the best to come out of the city,” he said. “I think that would mean a lot to me. And I wear that. I really try to wear that.”

The semifinals of the trials are on Saturday with the finals wrapping up on Sunday night.